Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) has been crowned as the world taekwondo champion for the second time.

The taekwondo fighter won a gold medal at the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships held in Manchester.

He secured the gold after defeating Jose Cobas (Cuba), Ismael Bouzid (France), Aaron Cook (Moldova), as well as Park Woo-Hyeok (South Korea) in the final.

Milad Beigi Harchegani claimed a gold medal at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championship in the South Korea.

Also, the taekwondo fighter is a bronze medalist of the 2016 Summer Olympics. He also won a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Baku.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova (67kg) bagged a bronze medal for the country. She lost to Zhang Mengyu (China) in the semi-final.

In the medal standing, the national team took the seventh place. The first place was taken by the South Korea, whose assets are four gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The second and third places were taken by the teams of the Great Britain (3, 0, 1) and China (2, 2, 3), respectively.

The 2019 World Taekwondo Championships was held at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Great Britain on May 15-19. Some 1,000 athletes from over 150 countries took part in the competition.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992. Many of those athletes now enjoy international recognition.

The Federation’s training facility houses new, state-of-the-art training equipment and has a proud history of bringing up more than 500 black belt recipients and athletes.

