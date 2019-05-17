By Trend

On May 16, the solemn opening ceremony of the 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships took place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

There was a parade of flags of countries participating in the European Championships. Azerbaijan’s honored artist Sevda Alakbarzade performed the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

Then a grand theatrical gymnastic show was presented. The audience in the National Gymnastics Arena witnessed an exciting performance entitled “Our Superheroes”.

The plot includes a story of two brothers from a parallel world - the man of Water and the man of Flame who play the game. The man of Water defeats his brother and wins eight medals. The angry man of Flame drives his brother away to the world of people.

In the world of people, the man of Water meets a team of superheroes. They are the ones who help him return to his world and defeat his brother. In gratitude, the man of Water shares his medals with the heroes, and gives the last medal as a sign of reconciliation and friendship to his brother, the man of Flame.

These eight medals reflect eight sets of awards at the European Championships in Baku.

A fascinating story, difficult tricks, acrobatic and gymnastic performances by gymnasts and choreographers of Azerbaijani national teams, bright costumes and a unique lighting aroused delight of the audience.

Graphics demonstrated on a large monitor also contributed to the immersion of a viewer into the plot. Bright professional show didn’t leave anyone indifferent.

Mariana Vasileva, the head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team, is the stage director of the opening ceremony.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.

Trend presents photos from the opening ceremony of the 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz