The rivalry at the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku was tough, Azerbaijani gymnast Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi told Trend.

In a mixed pair with Ruhidil Gurbanli, Al-Mashaykhi won silver medal.

“The mood is excellent,” he added. “We, like everyone, strove for the first place. The rivalry was tough, but our team is not weak either. I would like to express gratitude to everyone who supported us.”

“I would like to thank our coach Irada Gurbanova because we won this medal thanks to her efforts,” he said.

The finals of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup were held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Nov. 18.

Thus, for the first time in Baku, the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup was held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine participated in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan was represented by the Bronze medalists of the last European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli. Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov competed for the best places within the Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older competed within Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

