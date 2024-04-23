Italy still vulnerable on deficit, debt and growth says EC

23 April 2024 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

Italy remains vulnerable on its budget deficit, public debt and growth potential, the European Commission said in the conclusions of its in-depth analyses within the framework of its procedure for the country's macroeconomic imbalances Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"Italy continues to be faced with the vulnerabilities linked to an elevated public debt, combined with consistent budget deficits and weak growth of productivity in a context of labour market fragility and some residual weaknesses in the financial sector," it said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz