Azerbaijani athletes are well prepared for the upcoming FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, head coach of the Azerbaijani national team in acrobatic gymnastics Irada Gurbanova told Trend.

“Azerbaijan at the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku will be represented by six athletes - four male and two female athletes,” she said. “These are three pairs - two mixed and one male pair. I think that our gymnasts are ready for the Cup by 98 percent, and the remaining 2 percent always include unpredictable moments. They are well prepared, for us this program is new, we started to work on it only this year.”

She noted that the main rivals of the Azerbaijani gymnasts at the upcoming World Cup are athletes from Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan.

“But we will make a serious competition,” she added.

Gurbanova stressed that great attention is paid to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

“We have a wonderful National Gymnastics Arena, a wonderful hall,” she said. “The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation pays great attention to gymnasts. All the necessary conditions are created for the athletes.”

For the first time in Baku, the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena on November 17-18.

Teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine will participate in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan will be represented by bronze medalists of the recent European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli.

Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov will compete for the best places within the Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older will compete within Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

The traditional “AGF Trophy” Cup will also be presented to Pairs and Groups having received the highest scores at the events.

