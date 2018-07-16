By Rashid Shirinov

The Belgian city of Liege hosted the 1st European Gym for Life Challenge, organized by the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG), on July 14.

In his opening speech, UEG President Farid Gayibov wished all participants success in the event held for the first time.

The tournament brought together 800 gymnasts from 12 countries, including the Azerbaijani team. The interesting and spectacular performances of European Gym for Life Challenge were assessed based on their diversity, technical merit, safety, originality, general impression and entertainment.

All participants were considered winners in the competition, and were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

The brilliant performances of the Azerbaijani squad consisting of Ruslan Eyvazov, Akif Karimli, Narmina Huseynova, Elchin Mammadov, Farid Mustafayev, Murad Akbarov, Narin Gurbanova, Gullu Agalarzade, Narmin Jahangirova and Seymur Jafarov brought the team gold medals and made it one of the best 37 teams.

In addition to the performances, the Azerbaijani gymnasts were awarded a diploma in Best Costume nomination because of their extraordinary costumes.

Last year, Azerbaijani gymnasts won gold at the World Gym for Life Challenge organized by the International Gymnastics Federation in Oslo, Norway.

