By Sara Israfilbayova

Last week, the games of the group stage of the AzfarBusinessLeague Cup - ABL Cup 2017/18 in mini-football - a corporate tournament among Azerbaijani companies finished.

The championship is held in the professional fields of the company Azfargroup. The organizer is ASEP (AzfarSportEvents & Promotion), according to TrendLife.

Five teams-debutants took part in the tournament - Təhsil Nazirliyi, R.İ.S.K. Company, Optimal, Az Logistika and Azərkosmos.

In total, debutants had 15 matches, in 4 of them they won, 1 match ended in a draw and in 10 matches they lost. Two of these teams successfully completed the group stage and made it to the 1/8 finals.

In the group C “Təhsil Nazirliyi” scored 4 points and, taking the third place, got the right to fight for 17-32 places. The team in three games missed 16 goals and scored 11 goals. The most productive players of the team were Orkhan Mammadov and Savalan Alizade, who scored three goals. Despite the first participation in the cup, “Təhsil Nazirliyi” fought in the same group with strong rivals and before the last round had a chance to reach the next round.

Two debutants "R.İ.S.K. Company" and "Optimal" were weaker and lost all the matches in groups. Following a drawing of lots R.İ.S.K. Company palyed with the winner of the cup of the Azersun team.

"R.İ.S.K. Company" managed to score only three goals, and missed 29 goals. According to Vusal Novruzov, the leading player of the team and the head of the network monitoring team, the unsuccessful performance of the team had its objective reasons: “We heard about the tournament from my friends, and then received information from various social networks. We took more detailed information from www.abl.az. The decision to take part in the tournament we took with my colleagues. I evaluate our performance as unsatisfactory. We could play better. However, it should be taken into account that our team participated in the tournament without any training, we collected players together only before the start of the tournament, besides, we were in a difficult group. So, our results came as no surprise to us. First of all, the team did not have enough experience and physical training. We plan to participate in the following tournaments. Our first aim will be to leave the group, and the main one - to take the place in the top five.”

Another debutant “Optimal” fought in the group G with strong. Although the team was defeated in all three matches, on the attack line, it played quite confidently scoring 11 goals. Most of all for the team scored Shamo Ahmadov (6 goals) and captain Turan Verdiyev (3 goals). Moreover, Israfil Alili and Metin Avazli, made several productive passes. However, the team experienced serious problems in the defensive line and this was reflected in the number of goals missed by the team. “Optimal” missed 36 goals and became the second worst team.

The “Optimal” team was also best remembered for the support by its fans. Employees of the company, with their warm support, left pleasant impressions. Israfil Alili, who is one of the key players of the team and occupies the position of marketing manager, shared his thoughts on the tournament: “We learned about the tournament from social networks and decided to participate. Our results in the tournament are not very satisfying. The fact that our team was founded recently, as well as its first participation in an event of this scale, affected our results. But the results we obtained gave us invaluable experience. We would like to participate in the following tournaments, and I believe that then we will fight for higher goals.”

Pioneers

Another debutant “Az Logistika”, competing in group C, in its first tournament finished the group in the first place. The team left the group due to the persistence and perseverance of the players. "Az Logistika" lost "Kapital Bank" 1-6 in the first match, in the second match was losing by a score 1-3 to "City Taxi", but then broke the game, made a comeback and won by a score 4-3. In the final round the team won and took the 1st place in the group ahead of "City Taxi" due to victory in the face-to-face meeting. The key player of the team was forward Togrul Ismayilzade. The striker, who likes to play and hold the ball, scored 6 of the 11goals of the team.

Despite the final first place in the group, "Az Logistika" missed 12 goals and finished the group stage with a negative difference of scored and missed goals. Cost Analysis Manager and team captain Ilkin Ahmadzade shared his highly ambitious thoughts: “An invitation letter to participate in the tournament came to the e-mail address of our company. We decided to join the tournament and within two days gathered a team. Honestly, we did not expect that we would leave the group. And now we believe in our strength and our goal is to win the cup. We do not care who will be a rival in the 1/8 finals. We are afraid of no one.”

Another debutant, reached the 1/8 finals, was “Azərkosmos”. Thanks to the goal at the last minute of the match the team made a miracle. “Azərkosmos” started the tournament in group D with two defeats and only in the last match won by a score 7-3 “Buta Palace”. As a result, three teams in the group scored 3 points and, thanks to the best goal difference in the face-to-face meetings, Azərkosmos took the 2nd place. This team struck the gate 11 times, 4 of them were on the account of Gazanfar Aghayev, and 3-Omar Pashayev. Astronauts missed 18 goals. Team player Elshan Abdullayev is the Director of Internal Audit and Risk Management. He shared his thoughts on the tournament: “I'm certainly pleased with my team’s game. We will move on in this tournament as far as we can. If such a tournament is organized in the future, we also want to participate.”

Thus, 4 out of 5 debutants scored the same number of goals - 11. For some of them it was enough to reach the 1/8 finals, for others - was not enough because of the uncertain game in the defense. The main problem of debutants was a weak defensive line. All these teams completed the group stage with a negative goal difference. Now two debutants will compete for the Cup, and three debutants will compete for 17-32 places. Rivals teams in the next stage are known after the draw, which will be held on May 3, 2018 at 19:00 at the Pullman Baku.

