Trend:

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen lost control and crashed into a wall during the practice session at the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 27.

He crashed into the wall on the sixth turn. Due to the crash, gearbox blocked and marshals failed to roll the car off the track.

Therefore a wrecker entered the track and took the car away from the circuit.

Twenty drivers from 10 teams are competing in practice session. Drivers are competing on the six-kilometer Baku City Circuit.

--

