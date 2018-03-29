By Laman Ismayilova

A ceremony of drawing lots for the Spring Cup of Azfar Business League will be held in Pullman Baku Hotel on March 30, at 19:00.

ABL Cup 2017/18 mini-football is a corporate tournament among Azerbaijani companies.

The championship is held in the professional fields of the company Azfargroup. The event is organizer by ASEP (Azfar Sport Events & Promotion), Trend Life reported.

In the course of the draw, 32 teams participating in the tournament will be divided into 8 groups. According to the rules, at the group stage each team will play 3 matches. Following the results of group matches, another draw will be held, according to which the teams will continue to play in the extended Olympic system. Teams that do not qualify for the playoff series will continue to play for a place in the overall table of the championship and determine their personal ranking.

Group stage games will start on April 7.

Notably, registration for ABL Cup 2017-2018 is underway. The number of places to participate in the Business League is limited.

