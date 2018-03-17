By Trend

The wonderful organization of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku helped win the gold medal, said Japan’s Kazuma Kaya, who won the gold medal in men’s floor exercises.

Kaya said that his performance in the qualification was weaker.

"At a more responsible stage, the finals, I did better. The performance was also influenced by the excellent organization of these competitions in Baku, which helped me win gold," Kaya said.

The first day of finals for individual apparatuses of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 17.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

