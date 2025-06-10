Apple unveils new softwares

10 June 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On Monday, Apple made a major announcement at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), revealing that it will open the underlying technology behind Apple Intelligence. This move represents a significant shift for the company, signaling its deeper involvement in AI and machine learning, particularly as it pertains to third-party developers, Azernews reports.

While much of the presentation emphasized incremental improvements rather than sweeping innovations, Apple’s focus on enhancing user experience through practical features stood out. Among the highlights was the introduction of live translations for phone calls—yet another step in Apple's strategy to integrate AI seamlessly into everyday life.

Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, disclosed that Apple plans to share the foundational AI model behind some of its own features with third-party developers. This opens up exciting possibilities for developers to improve Apple's own apps with cutting-edge technology. As an example, Apple demonstrated how OpenAI's ChatGPT integration could add image generation capabilities to its Image Playground app. Federighi was careful to note that user data would only be shared with OpenAI if the user explicitly gave permission.

"These innovations took more time to perfect in order to meet our high-quality standards," Federighi explained, addressing the delays in launching new features like Siri improvements.

Despite this push for innovation, Apple is also facing significant technical and regulatory challenges. On the stock front, Apple's shares dropped by 1.5% after the keynote, which had initially been flat. Investors seemed to have mixed reactions to the announcements.

One of the most anticipated updates was the company's announcement of a complete overhaul of its operating systems. Apple revealed a bold new design language that it is calling "liquid glass," which promises to give operating system interfaces a more sleek, transparent appearance. This aesthetic shift is enabled by the powerful custom chips in Apple’s devices, which have evolved considerably over the past decade. The "liquid glass" design will span iPhones, Macs, and other Apple devices, offering a fresh and modern user interface.

Additionally, Apple revealed that it will be simplifying the naming convention for its operating systems. Starting from this year, Apple's OS versions will no longer be numbered sequentially. Instead, each version will be named after the year it was released, allowing for greater clarity and consistency across different product lines. This change comes in response to confusion around the various numbering systems used for the iPhone, Watch, and other devices, which had different timelines for when their operating systems began.

While the emphasis was on user-centric updates and consistent design across all products, some may have expected more bold moves given the competitive pressure from rivals like Google and Microsoft, who are doubling down on AI.

With these updates, Apple seems to be carving its own path in the AI and tech space—one that values user privacy, seamless integration, and a focus on elevating everyday experiences, rather than competing directly on AI's "grand promises."