US cuts cybersecurity aid to Ukraine, halts equipment deliveries

26 April 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

The United States has suspended its cybersecurity assistance to Ukraine, canceling contracts with specialists and withholding critical equipment, Azernews reports, citing the Bloomberg.

According to the report, dozens of individuals who had been providing technical support to hundreds of facilities in Ukraine and remotely from the U.S. have had their contracts canceled or suspended.

Additionally, computer hardware and software intended to help secure Ukraine’s infrastructure have not been delivered as planned.