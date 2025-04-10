Saudi Aramco discovers 14 new oil, gas fields

In the Eastern Province, the Jabu oil field was identified after
very light Arab crude oil flowed at a rate of 800 barrels per day
from well Jabu-1.
Another notable find was in the Sayahid field, where very light
crude flowed from well Sayahid-2 at a rate of 630 bpd. The Ayfan
field also showed promising results, with well Ayfan-2 producing
2,840 bpd of very light crude and approximately 0.44 million
standard cubic feet of gas per day.
Further exploration confirmed the Jubaila reservoir in the Berri
field, where light crude flowed from well Berri-907 at a rate of
520 bpd, along with 0.2 MMscf of gas daily. Additionally, the
Unayzah-A reservoir in the Mazalij field yielded premium light
crude from well Mazalij-64 at 1,011 bpd, coupled with 0.92 MMscf of
gas per day.
In the Empty Quarter, the Nuwayr field produced medium Arabian
crude at 1,800 bpd from well Nuwayr-1, along with 0.55 MMscf of gas
daily. The Damdah field, tapped via well Damda-1, showed medium
crude flow from the Mishrif-C reservoir at 200 bpd, and very light
crude from the Mishrif-D reservoir at 115 bpd. The Qurqas field
also produced medium crude at 210 bpd from well Qurqas-1.
Regarding natural gas, notable discoveries were made in the
Eastern Province. Gas was found in the Unayzah B/C reservoir of the
Ghizlan field, with well Ghizlan-1 yielding 32 MMscf of gas per day
and 2,525 barrels of condensate. In the Araam field, well Araam-1
produced 24 MMscf of gas per day along with 3,000 barrels of
condensate. Unconventional gas was also discovered in the Qusaiba
reservoir of the Mihwaz field, where well Mihwaz-193101 produced
3.5 MMscf per day and 485 barrels of condensate.
In the Empty Quarter, significant natural gas flows were
recorded in the Marzouq field, with 9.5 MMscf per day from the
Arab-C reservoir and 10 MMscf from the Arab-D reservoir.
Additionally, the Upper Jubaila reservoir yielded 1.5 MMscf of gas
per day from the same well.
Prince Abdulaziz emphasized the importance of these discoveries,
noting their contribution to solidifying Saudi Arabia’s leadership
in the global energy sector and enhancing the Kingdom’s hydrocarbon
potential.
These findings are expected to drive economic growth, strengthen
Saudi Arabia’s ability to meet both domestic and international
energy demand efficiently, and support the country’s long-term
sustainability goals. They align with the objectives of Vision
2030, which aims to maximize the value of natural resources and
ensure global energy security.