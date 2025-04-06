Ground operation being prepared against Houthis with potential US-Saudi support

6 April 2025 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

A ground military operation targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels is reportedly in the planning stages, with potential backing from Saudi Arabia and the United States, CNN sources have revealed, according to Azernews.

The offensive is expected to be launched from the south and east of Yemen, as well as from the country’s coastal areas. However, the exact timeline for the operation remains undecided.

While the US military is not expected to deploy a full combat force on the ground, sources indicate that “a handful of special forces” may be involved, alongside aerial support through bombing missions.

Despite these preparations, military analysts cited by CNN warn that pushing the Houthis into peace negotiations will be “very, very difficult,” given the group’s entrenched position and regional dynamics.