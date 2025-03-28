Drone attack disrupts Saratov airport operations, possible strike on oil refinery

28 March 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

In the early hours of Friday, March 28, Ukrainian drones launched a significant assault on several Russian regions. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that it intercepted and destroyed about 80 drones, with 32 taken down over the Voronezh region, 19 over Saratov, 17 in Kursk, six in Belgorod, two in Lipetsk, and one each in Rostov and Tambov.

Following the attacks, a representative from Rosaviatsiya announced that restrictions had been placed on aircraft arrivals and departures at Saratov Airport. Residents in Saratov and Engels reported hearing numerous explosions in the sky throughout the night. Ukrainian media, using geolocation data, reported a strike on the Research Institute of Chemical Power Sources in Saratov. Video footage, geolocated by ASTRA, suggested that the drone was possibly targeting a local oil refinery.

Saratov’s Governor, Roman Busargin, stated that initial reports showed no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure. This isn’t the first drone attack on Saratov, which is targeted because of the nearby military airfield in Engels.

Meanwhile, Voronezh’s Governor, Alexander Gusev, reported the downing of 30 drones and confirmed that there were no casualties.