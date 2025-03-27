Washington impose duties of 25% on car imports

27 March 2025 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. administration will impose 25% import duties on all cars manufactured outside the country, President Donald Trump announced during a conversation with reporters at the White House, Azernews reports.

“We will actually charge a tariff of 25%. But if you assemble cars in the United States, there will be no tariffs,” he stated.

According to Trump, the new tariffs will take effect on April 2. The announcement signals a continuation of the Trump administration’s “America First” trade policies, aimed at incentivizing domestic production and reducing the U.S. trade deficit.

The tariffs could have significant effects on foreign automakers, many of which have large manufacturing plants in countries like Mexico, Canada, and various European nations. Companies like Toyota, Volkswagen, and BMW that import cars into the U.S. may need to reconsider their supply chains or invest in more domestic production to avoid the tariff.