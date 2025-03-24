24 March 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has condemned the annual joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, warning that it will continue to strengthen its strike capabilities to counter any perceived threats from its adversaries, Azernews reports.

The statement from the Institute for Disarmament and Peace of the DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs was published by the state-run Central Telegraphic Agency of Korea (KCNA).

"The Freedom Shield military exercises, held annually, create instability on the Korean Peninsula and have reached their highest level in history this year in terms of their aggressive and offensive nature," the Ministry said.

The current exercises are described as "more systematic" and "provocative."

"For the first time in the history of joint exercises between the United States and the Republic of Korea, the current Freedom Shield drills have been conducted across all domains: land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace," the DPRK noted.

According to Pyongyang, "military clashes on the Korean Peninsula will not be limited to just the conflict between the DPRK and the United States, and this could inevitably lead to a new world war."

"Possessing a massive strike force that no one can stop is the most reliable guarantee of preventing war and effective deterrence, as well as controlling any threats or blackmail from aggressors. North Korea will continuously improve and strengthen powerful countermeasures in all areas, enabling it to suppress any military actions by hostile states that seriously threaten its sovereignty and security, and reliably protect peace and security in the region and on the planet as a responsible nuclear state," the DPRK concluded.

The ongoing tensions surrounding these military drills reflect the deep-rooted geopolitical challenges on the Korean Peninsula, where military exercises are often viewed as provocative by North Korea. This situation highlights the broader struggle for regional stability, with countries like China and Russia also expressing concerns over the escalation of military activities in the region. North Korea’s emphasis on developing its strike capabilities and its nuclear arsenal is part of its broader strategy to deter perceived foreign aggression, but it also raises questions about the future of disarmament and the prospects for diplomatic solutions. Additionally, the growing involvement of cyber and space domains in military exercises suggests a shift toward modernized warfare, indicating that future confrontations may increasingly take place in non-traditional arenas.