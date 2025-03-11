South Korea and United States hold joint amphibious exercises

11 March 2025 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republic of Korea and the United States have conducted helicopter airstrikes at a training ground near the border with the DPRK as part of the large-scale Freedom Shield exercises, Azernews reports.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the exercises took place at a training ground near the city of Paju, approximately 30 kilometers from the border with North Korea. Around 400 military personnel participated in the drills, along with about 10 pieces of military equipment, including six South Korean Surion helicopters.

The Freedom Shield exercises, a joint effort between the armed forces of the Republic of Korea and the United States, will continue until March 20. A total of around 19,000 military personnel are involved in the maneuvers.

At the same time, the South Korean Navy conducted exercises aimed at countering the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction near Kagodo Island in the Yellow Sea. Three ships, special forces, and the coast guard participated in these drills.

Additionally, the Republic of Korea's Second Fleet has begun separate exercises in the port of Pyeongtaek. In collaboration with police, coast guard, and army representatives, the exercises focused on measures to be taken in the event of an "air attack, chemical, biological, and radiation threat."

The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Freedom Shield exercises, calling them "provocative and aggressive."

These exercises occur amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with both military and diplomatic responses from the North. The Freedom Shield drills are part of an ongoing series of maneuvers designed to improve coordination between the U.S. and South Korean forces and strengthen defense capabilities in the region. The inclusion of specialized exercises for chemical, biological, and radiation threats signals the growing emphasis on preparedness for unconventional warfare scenarios.