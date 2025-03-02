Elon Musk supports idea of US withdrawal from UN and NATO

2 March 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), agreed with the idea of the US withdrawing from the UN and NATO, Azernews reports.

“I support this“, he commented on a user's post about the time for the US to withdraw from these organizations.

In February this year, US Republican Senator Mike Lee announced that an initiative has been submitted to the Senate to withdraw the US from the UN and stop funding the organization.

This is about the complete withdrawal of the US from the UN and its related organizations, which would also include the cessation of their funding by Washington. In addition, the initiative envisages the cancellation of the agreement with the UN, which gives it the right to have an official headquarters in New York, and will also deprive UN employees of diplomatic immunity in the United States.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the activities of NATO. Even before his election, he threatened to withdraw the United States from the North Atlantic Alliance if European partners do not take greater financial responsibility for their own security.