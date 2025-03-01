Scholz calls Merz to discuss US-Ukrainian Summit amid Ukraine crisis

1 March 2025 23:36 (UTC+04:00)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reached out to his likely successor, Friedrich Merz, to discuss the outcome of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Azernews reports, citing the foreign media.

Scholz contacted Merz following a dispute between Trump and Zelensky at the White House. This call was surprising because it was previously stated in Berlin that Scholz did not see a reason to involve Merz more closely during the transition period. Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit emphasized that no coordination between the two was needed before the upcoming Ukraine summit in London on March 2. The politicians had met on February 25, and Hebestreit stated there was no need for further communication.

Despite the surprise call, both Scholz and Merz share a unified stance on the gravity of the situation.

Chancellor Scholz expressed on social media, “No one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are searching for a path to a lasting and just peace together. Ukraine can count on both Germany and Europe.”

Merz echoed his solidarity, stating, “Dear Volodymyr Zelensky, we are with Ukraine in good times and in difficult times. In this terrible war, we must never confuse the aggressors with the victims of the war.”