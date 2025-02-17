Nobel laureate speak about dangerous viruses lurking in ice and permafrost

17 February 2025 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Humanity is not prepared to face viruses that could be released as ice melts and permafrost thaws, Azernews reports.

This warning was issued by Rae Kwon Chung, former adviser to the UN Secretary-General on climate change and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

According to Chung, these viruses may be trapped in the ice of northern regions like Russia, Canada, and Greenland. As the ice and permafrost in these areas melt, viruses that have been preserved for millennia could be released—viruses that scientists are unprepared for. "I think this is a real risk because we don't even know what viruses are present. The anthrax incident is just one example, but there could be many more," Chung told the news agency.

He referred to a scientific report published a few years ago, which warned that the melting of ice and permafrost in the tundra could unleash hundreds of ancient viruses, some of which could be harmful to humans.

While this issue may seem like a distant threat, it underscores the broader consequences of climate change and its unpredictable effects on global health. The thawing of permafrost not only releases viruses but also exposes long-dormant bacteria and other pathogens, which could potentially lead to new pandemics. This highlights the urgent need for a better understanding of these risks and preparation for potential outbreaks. In addition to viruses, the melting permafrost may also release greenhouse gases like methane, further accelerating climate change, creating a dangerous feedback loop.