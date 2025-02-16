China ready to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine, says FM
The Chinese authorities are ready to enhance cooperation with Ukraine and see significant potential for mutual collaboration.
Azernews reports that this was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sibiga on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
'China is ready to work with Ukraine to eliminate challenges and develop bilateral relations and cooperation,' Wang Yi said.
He emphasized the traditional foundation of friendly relations between Beijing and Kyiv, recalling that China and Ukraine declared a strategic partnership in 2011. Wang Yi noted that the development of relations between the two countries is progressing normally.
The Chinese Foreign Minister also highlighted that China is Ukraine’s main trading partner, a position that has been achieved with considerable effort in recent times.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!