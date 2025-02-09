Former French President may be charged with crime of receiving illegal money

9 February 2025 00:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nicolas Sarkozy, the former president of France, was given an electronic bracelet and banned from leaving his house at night, Azernews reports via French media.

In December, Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to a year in prison with mandatory wearing of an electronic bracelet.

Now, the 70-year-old former French president will only be able to leave his house from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

But that's not all - the politician is facing a new trial. Sarkozy is accused of receiving money from the Gaddafi regime for the 2007 election campaign.