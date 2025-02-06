Chinese Army send two ships to Pakistan to participate in Mir-2025 exercises

6 February 2025 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China will send two ships to Pakistan to participate in the Mir-2025 multilateral military exercises, Azernews reports.

As announced on the military department's WeChat page, in response to an invitation from the Pakistani Armed Forces, Beijing will dispatch the Baotou destroyer and the Gaoyu ship in the first half of February. The upcoming exercises will focus on a variety of operations, including maritime supply missions and anti-piracy tactics.

Additionally, the exercises will involve search and rescue training and practice coordinated actions in air defense. A key objective of these events is to "enhance capabilities in joint maritime security operations," underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing maritime security challenges.

The Mir-2025 exercises are expected to strengthen the military ties between China and Pakistan, both of which have maintained a close strategic relationship for decades. This collaboration highlights the growing focus on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, where both nations face increasingly complex challenges related to trade routes, piracy, and regional security dynamics.

Furthermore, these maneuvers will provide a platform for sharing expertise and improving interoperability between the Chinese, Pakistani, and other participating military forces. As both China and Pakistan continue to expand their naval capabilities, these joint exercises could also serve as a signal of their commitment to safeguarding stability in critical maritime zones.