By Alimat Aliyeva

British designer Maximilian Raynor and telecommunications company Equinix have teamed up to create a unique piece of clothing made from recycled equipment sourced from one of Equinix's data centers in London, Azernews reports.

The project took around 640 hours to complete and was primarily crafted from used fiber optic cables.

According to the designer, "To create something beautiful, you don't need access to the best materials; what matters is the approach to design." The resulting dress is truly unconventional — it consists of 3,600 meters of fiber optic cables and weighs about 25 kilograms.

An Equinix representative explained that by blurring the lines between the tangible and the virtual, the collaboration aimed to create something "tangible" that sparks conversation about the importance of the thousands of connections facilitated by Equinix, which support businesses and individuals daily.

The company emphasized that the design "pays homage" to the material nature of the critical infrastructure underlying the internet. It's not about some magical or abstract concept, but about a physical and complex network of cables that cross land and sea, creating connections in data centers around the world.

According to Equinix, the goal is to highlight the real-world impact of the internet on everyday life and business and underscore its vital role in the UK economy. The project also aims to raise global awareness of the rapidly evolving and essential data infrastructure industry.

An interesting takeaway from this project is how it merges fashion with technology, using materials that are typically invisible to the public eye but essential to the functioning of the digital world. This collaboration not only underscores the significance of the infrastructure that powers the internet but also showcases the growing intersection between sustainability, technology, and creative expression. It's a perfect example of how design and innovation can come together to bring attention to crucial global issues like digital connectivity and environmental responsibility.