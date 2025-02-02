Escalation in eastern DRC linked to competition for $24 trillion in resources

2 February 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The ongoing escalation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is driven by competition for the country's vast natural resources, estimated at $24 trillion, Azernews reports, citing African Stream.

The publication highlights that minerals extracted through illegal mining in the DRC are funneled into global markets via Rwanda, despite its relatively modest natural resource reserves. In 2023, Rwanda's mining-related revenues surged 43% year-on-year, surpassing $1.1 billion.

Strategically significant minerals such as casserite, tungsten, and coltan play a key role in this trade. A 2021 geological survey found that the United States sources 36% of its tantalum from Rwanda, compared to just 7% from the DRC.

The UN has identified Rwanda as a key transit point for illegally mined Congolese minerals. A 2024 UN report states that the M23 group, which benefits from Rwandan support, has seized the Rubaya region—home to a major coltan mine—and imposed high taxes on raw material extraction.