Beatles receives their first BRIT Award nomination since 1977

24 January 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

For the first time in almost 50 years, The Beatles have been nominated for a BRIT Award. The band received a nomination for Song of the Year for their latest track, Now and Then, Azernews reports.

Now and Then became a highly anticipated release when it dropped on November 2, 2023. The song was created using original recordings, with artificial intelligence employed to enhance John Lennon's vocals. Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney completed the recording in 2022, incorporating George Harrison's electric and acoustic guitar parts, which were recorded in 1995.

The release of the song was preceded by a documentary film that provided an in-depth look at the song's creation process, including footage from the earliest stages of its development.

The Beatles were first nominated for a BRIT Award in 1977, the inaugural year of the prestigious ceremony. Over the years, the band has received numerous nominations and awards, including Best British Album for Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Best British Pop Band, and Outstanding Contribution to the Recording Industry. Their iconic track She Loves You was also nominated for Best British Pop Single.

This nomination comes at a time when The Beatles’ influence continues to be felt across the music industry, even decades after their breakup. Now and Then marks a historic moment in their legacy, showing how technology has allowed their music to evolve while still preserving the essence of what made them legends. The collaboration between the surviving members, combined with AI's role in reviving Lennon's vocals, has sparked discussions about the future of music production and the ethical implications of using artificial intelligence in creative works.