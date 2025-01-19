Aid rucks set forth on way to Gaza via Rafah gate
The humanitarian aid trucks have started heading to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt simultaneously with the Gaza ceasefire deal that took effect on Sunday morning, Azernews reports, citing GulfTimes.
Posting on X platform, Senior Officer for Occupied Palestinian Territories at OCHA, Jonathan Whittall, said that the first trucks laden with supplies started entering just 15 minutes after the deal entered into force.
Allowing massive amount of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave and exchanging hostages and prisoners are among the critical terms of this deal between Hamas and Israel.
The deal was reached following the success of the mediation made by the State of Qatar in collaboration with Egypt and the United States on Jan.15, thereby putting an end to the bloody aggression launched by Israel on the Gaza Strip on Oct.7, 2023.
