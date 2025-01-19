Ukraine says air defences destroy 43 out of 61 drones launched by Russia overnight
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 43 Russian drones on the night of 18-19 January.
Azernews reports that Ukrainian sources have confirmed it via Ukraine's Air Force
According to the information, in total, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 61 drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Bryansk, and Oryol.
The UAVs are confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.
A further 15 Russian drones disappeared from radar, and one UAV is still in the air.
