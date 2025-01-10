Major uranium deposit discovered in northwest China

10 January 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

China has discovered a substantial uranium deposit in its northwestern region, significantly boosting its uranium resources, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Friday that major uranium exploration breakthroughs have been made in the Jingchuan area of the Ordos Basin.

The discovery represents the first ultra-large uranium deposit found in a region dominated by aeolian sandstone in the world. Such landforms, apart from the 200,000 square kilometer coverage in the Ordos Basin, are also prevalent in other petroliferous areas in China, such as the Tarim, Junggar and Songliao basins.

Experts believe the discovery of the Jingchuan uranium deposit will open new possibilities for uranium exploration in China and help ensure the security of uranium resources for the country