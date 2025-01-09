Armed Forces boost effectiveness with Blue Homeland-2025 exercise

9 January 2025 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Press and Public Relations Advisor of the Ministry of National Defense, Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, had a speech at the weekly press briefing held on the TCG Salih Reis frigate on the occasion of the distinguished observer day of the Blue Homeland-2025 Exercise.

Aktürk said that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) has further increased its effectiveness and deterrence on land, at sea, in the air, and in the cyberspace with the exercises, the number and scope of which increase every year.

Aktürk stated that the Blue Homeland-2025 Exercise was carried out in the Black Sea, Aegean Sea and Mediterranean between January 7-16.

"As part of the exercise, operational preparation trainings, distinguished observer day activities, port visits, logistics integration activities, actual weapons training and operational training in a highly threatening environment are being conducted. In addition to our Naval Forces, a total of 90 ships, 50 aircraft and 20 thousand personnel from our Land and Air Forces and Coast Guard Command are participating in the exercise. Again, our first ship modernized within the scope of the 'Barbaros Class Frigate Half-Life Modernization Project', TCG Oruç Reis, is also participating in the exercise. Within the scope of the Blue Homeland Exercise, 22 port visits will be carried out in the Black Sea, Aegean Sea, Eastern Mediterranean and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with 59 ships on January 10-11," he said.

Aktürk noted that the Naval Forces will continue to serve with unwavering determination, will and resolve, especially in the Blue Homeland, beyond the borders and in the seas of the world, with all its floating, diving and flying elements. He also conveyed that the Committee Meeting and Handover Ceremony of the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group (MCM BLACK SEA), which was established under the leadership of Turkiye against the mine threat in the Black Sea and has been commanded by the Naval Forces for 6 months, will be held in Bulgaria between January 14-16, and the task group command will be transferred to Bulgaria for 6 months.

Rear Admiral stated that operations continue uninterruptedly against all kinds of threats and dangers targeting survival, primarily terrorist organizations PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG/SDG and ISIS.

Aktürk stated that 94 terrorists were neutralized in the last week, including northern Iraq and Syria, with the operations carried out, and that the number of terrorists neutralized, including 2024, has reached 3,164, of which 1,519 in northern Iraq and 1,645 in northern Syria.

Aktürk stated that 4 more terrorists who escaped from the terrorist organization's shelters surrendered to border posts last week.

Aktürk underlined that the borders are protected with the most intensive measures in the history of the Republic and the multi-layered security system established.

Rear Admiral noted that the Turkish Armed Forces continue to make significant contributions to regional and global security, peace and stability in line with the responsibilities it has undertaken on international platforms and bilateral relations.

"We emphasize once again that we welcome the new process that has emerged in our neighbor Syria, with whom we have the longest land border, that as Turkiye, we will continue to stand by the Syrian people as we have done so far, that we will continue our support for the establishment of permanent security and stability in the region in close cooperation with the new administration and in a stronger manner, that we will continue preparations to strengthen Syria's defense and security capacity, and that we will never allow any terrorist formation or fait accompli in the region," he said.

Aktürk recalled that Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler attended the Sarıkamış Martyrs' Memorial March with his command staff on January 5, and the 3+3 format meeting on January 6, which was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Head of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın and Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eymen al-Safedi.

Rear Admiral stated that the possibilities and capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces are increasing day by day with the domestic and national defense industry products developed to increase national and international power and effectiveness. Aktürk announced that various amounts of Domestic Motor (Tuna Motor) Kirpi-2 vehicles, whose inspection and acceptance activities have been completed within the scope of the Tactical Wheeled Vehicles Project, will be delivered to the Land Forces with a ceremony to be held tomorrow.

"In addition, the inspection and acceptance activities of various amounts of T-70 General Purpose Helicopters, Dragoneye-2 Thermal Cameras, Armored Anti-Tank Vehicle-UMTAS CİRİT/Tracked weapon systems and the M60T tank, whose modernization has been completed, have been completed by our Land Forces Command. We congratulate the 7th anniversary of the establishment of ASFAT, which is affiliated with our Ministry, which has made a great contribution to the strengthening of our defense industry and has taken its place among the most prestigious industrial companies in the world by undertaking important projects for our country and the Turkish Armed Forces with its production power, speed, high local content rate in its works, structure that can offer flexible business models and export capacity, and we wish success to all our personnel in their works," he said.

Reminding that the paid military service amount was fixed to the increase rate in the civil servant salary coefficient with the previous regulation, Aktürk said, "According to the increase rate of the civil servant salary coefficient in the 'Financial and Social Rights' circular published by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance for the first six months of 2025, it has become 243 thousand 13 liras 44 kuruş, and the 2025 paid military service application procedures have been initiated as of January 7."

Aktürk expressed that he congratulated the members of the press, who fulfill their duties with great devotion in line with the Press Professional Principles so that the public can access accurate, reliable and impartial information, on January 10th Working Journalists' Day.

He emphasized that all units and institutions of the Ministry of National Defense will continue to take all necessary measures for the survival of the state, the defense and security of the country, and to fulfill all the duties they have undertaken for a bigger and stronger Turkiye with determination and resolve.

Ministry of National Defense (MSB) sources stated the following regarding the Tişrin Dam in Syria: "The TSK is determined to prevent the efforts of terrorist organizations such as the PKK/YPG/SDG to disrupt stability in the region by using such strategic infrastructures."