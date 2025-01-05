Saudi Arabia boosts desalinated water supply to 50% in Vision 2030 push

This surge reflects the Kingdom’s strategic efforts to bolster
sustainable water resources as part of its Vision 2030 agenda,
aimed at reducing dependency on non-renewable groundwater.
In 2023, renewable groundwater abstraction rose to 21 percent of
total groundwater use, while non-renewable abstraction fell by 6
percent, aligning with the country’s emphasis on resource
preservation. Additionally, water reuse consumption increased by 12
percent to 555 million m³, signaling progress in recycling
initiatives.
Agriculture remained the largest consumer of water, using 12,298
million m³, but its expenditure share accounted for only 0.5
percent of total water costs. Meanwhile, industry dominated
water-related expenditures at 61.4 percent, reflecting its
significant reliance on distributed water for operations.
The shift toward desalinated and renewable water sources is
pivotal for Saudi Arabia, which faces acute water scarcity
challenges. With groundwater resources depleting and the per capita
household water consumption declining from 112.8 liters per day in
2022 to 102.1 liters in 2023, the Kingdom’s investments in
desalination and reuse technologies underscore its commitment to
long-term water security.
Industrial sectors saw a notable increase in water consumption,
with the share of distributed water used by industries rising to 30
percent in 2023 from 22 percent in 2022. This surge mirrors the
Kingdom’s push for industrial expansion under Vision 2030, which
emphasizes economic diversification.
Despite these strides, non-renewable groundwater still
constitutes 62 percent of the natural water supply, a decline from
68 percent in 2022 but still a dominant figure. The agriculture
sector’s significant water use highlights opportunities for
adopting more efficient irrigation techniques and exploring crop
diversification to enhance sustainability.
Saudi Arabia’s water strategy is set to play a critical role in
achieving its economic and environmental goals. As the Kingdom
continues to expand its desalination infrastructure and promote
water reuse, it positions itself as a regional leader in tackling
water scarcity through innovation and sustainable practices.