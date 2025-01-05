Azernews.Az

Sunday January 5 2025

China's central bank outlines monetary priorities for 2025

5 January 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
China's central bank outlines monetary priorities for 2025

China's central bank has outlined its monetary and financial priorities for 2025 following a two-day meeting that ended Saturday, emphasizing expanding domestic demand, stabilizing expectations and stimulating vitality to ensure sustained improvement in the Chinese economy, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more