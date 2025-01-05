China's central bank outlines monetary priorities for 2025

5 January 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

China's central bank has outlined its monetary and financial priorities for 2025 following a two-day meeting that ended Saturday, emphasizing expanding domestic demand, stabilizing expectations and stimulating vitality to ensure sustained improvement in the Chinese economy, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

