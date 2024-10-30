30 October 2024 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

Efforts to bring Ukraine and Georgia into the EU through membership proposals have triggered various conflicts, with key figures later creating problems in these countries before moving on. The scenario played out in Ukraine years ago is now being attempted in Georgia. Notably, while Ukraine-Russia war-affected areas are not part of the EU, no EU citizen has lost their home or family due to these conflicts.

