Azernews.Az

Thursday October 31 2024

EU's democracy decays as Tbilisi gains its right to independent policy

30 October 2024 17:03 (UTC+04:00)
EU's democracy decays as Tbilisi gains its right to independent policy
Fatima Latifova
Fatima Latifova
Read more

Efforts to bring Ukraine and Georgia into the EU through membership proposals have triggered various conflicts, with key figures later creating problems in these countries before moving on. The scenario played out in Ukraine years ago is now being attempted in Georgia. Notably, while Ukraine-Russia war-affected areas are not part of the EU, no EU citizen has lost their home or family due to these conflicts.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more