Irakli Kobakhidze: We will accept any decision announced by CEC regarding voting results

26 October 2024 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

We will accept any decision announced by the Central Election Commission regarding the voting results, Azernews reports, citing Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze as he said in remarks to journalists.

He expressed confidence that the "Georgian Dream" party will receive approximately 60% of the votes, which would represent the opposition's heaviest defeat.

The government leader noted that the opposition must accept and recognize the CEC's results.

"I once again urge the opposition to come to terms with and recognize the election results that the CEC will announce, and not to repeat what they did in 2021, 2022, 2018, etc. I call on all parties to recognize the results announced by the CEC," Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized.

