Taiwan reported passage of Chinese Navy aircraft carrier near island

23 October 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A detachment of ships of the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA), led by the aircraft carrier Liaoning, passed near Taiwan, Azernews reports.

According to him, on the evening of October 22, PLA ships passed through the waters near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (also known as Dongsha) and continued north to the Taiwan Strait.

As indicated in the statement, Taiwan's armed forces were closely monitoring the situation.

