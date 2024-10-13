France's Macron calls for immediate cease-fire in Gaza, Lebanon

13 October 2024 20:58 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the regional situation in the Middle East with the Iraqi premier and Lebanese parliament speaker, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.

In a phone call, Macron and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed serious concerns about escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace on Saturday.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to preventing further regional conflict.

Macron also conveyed his solidarity with civilians affected by Israel's recent attacks and called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Both leaders also pledged to strengthen bilateral relations across all sectors.

