Shooting in Minneapolis leaves two dead and three injured

22 September 2024 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Two people were killed and three others, including two girls, were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Azernews reports citing the Associated Press.

Police officers who arrived at the scene found two men, aged 20 and 21, and three girls, aged 16, 17, and 21, injured.

Two of the wounded men later died in the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, but details of the shooting have not yet been released.

---

