New archaeological finds in ancient Pompeii

14 August 2024 22:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of two more victims of a volcanic eruption that occurred in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii about 2,000 years ago, Azernews reports.

Skeletons of a man and a woman were found in a small temporary bedroom of a villa rebuilt during a volcanic eruption. The woman's bones were found lying on a bed surrounded by jewelry, including gold, silver and bronze coins, as well as gold and pearl earrings. The male skeleton is located at the foot of the bed.

The once thriving city of Pompeii near Naples and its surroundings were buried under the volcanic ash of Vesuvius in 79 BC. This incident caused the deaths of thousands of Gypsies who did not know that they lived under one of the largest volcanoes in Europe. The remains of residents and buildings have been found in the city for many years under a thick layer of ash. The last victims found chose a small room as a shelter and tried to escape from the fragments of stone that blocked their path by closing the door.

Archaeologists claim that the latest find provides an opportunity to analyze invaluable anthropological facts and obtain additional information about the daily life of the inhabitants of ancient Pompeii.

It should be noted that the ancient city of Pompeii, rediscovered in the XVI century, is a historical place where the archaeological expedition has worked most productively in recent years.

