Germany investigating possible sabotage at Bundeswehr barracks

15 August 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Bundeswehr barracks have been completely sealed off in one of the districts of Cologne, Azernews reports, citing the Der Spiegel sources.

A possible act of sabotage is being investigated.

Information about infiltration into the barracks is being checked; the tap water may be contaminated. Military personnel and civilians were asked not to drink the water. Military personnel were prohibited from entering the barracks.

The facilities were inspected by the Bundeswehr military police. It is claimed that the act of sabotage could have occurred at a facility near Cologne Airport. There are 4,300 military personnel and 1,200 civilians serving there. The barracks have their water supply.

