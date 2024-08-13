180 industrial enterprises launch in Kazakhstan by end of year

13 August 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

180 industrial enterprises worth 1.3 trillion tenge ($2.7 billion) will be launched in Kazakhstan by the end of this year, Azernews reports.

"Among them are factories for the production of Wan Sheng Ceramic tiles in Shymkent, spare parts for KamLitKZ trucks and springs for Pruzhina railway wagons in Kostanay region," he noted.

According to him, this will lead to the creation of 15,000 new jobs. Work is also actively underway to create a unified register of domestic manufacturers. It is planned to complete the work on launching the registry by the end of the year.

“The register will include full information about Kazakhstani commodity producers, including manufactured goods, types of activities, number of employees and volume of production,” Sharlapayev said.

He clarified that the entities included in the register will have access to government incentive measures, procurement platforms, both public and quasi-public sector and subsurface user purchases.

