UNESCO predicts protests against mass tourism will expand

Protests against mass tourism have swept Spain this summer, but they could also happen elsewhere in Europe, as the interests of local residents and visitors to tourist areas become unbalanced, particularly over housing, Azernews reports.

Protests against mass tourism that have engulfed Spain could spread to other parts of Europe, predicts Peter De Brien, a senior representative of UNESCO's sustainable tourism project.

The rallies of local residents of Spain's tourist regions started a few weeks ago. They are Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Malaga, etc. affected. Reuters reports with reference to the police that about 10,000 people took part in one of the actions held in Mallorca on July 21.

Tourists are displacing residents from the Italian island of Capri. In the peak season, the resort receives up to 16,000 tourists per day, which exceeds the island's population of 12,900. Most holidaymakers come for a day, but at the same time the number of overnight stays is increasing as more houses are rented out in Capri.

"Capri is becoming a hostel for tourists," said Teodorico Boniello, head of the local consumer association. According to him, more people are coming to the island than can be accommodated. Due to the influx of tourists, Capri authorities have increased the entrance tax from 2.50 euros to 5 euros, which will be valid from April 1 to October 31.

