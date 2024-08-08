UN Court approves Turkiye's joining process against Israel

8 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The International Court of Justice confirmed that Turkey joined the process initiated by South Africa against Israel regarding the operation in the Gaza Strip, Azernews reports, citing the release made by the institution.

"Referring to Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, Turkiye submitted an application to the secretariat to join the case regarding the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crime in the Gaza Strip initiated by the Republic of South Africa against Israel," the document says.

Article 63 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice stipulates that any interested state may join the case, and in this case, the court's decision will be binding for that state.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz