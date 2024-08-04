Israel kills 30 in bomb attack on school, says it targets Hamas

4 August 2024 23:31 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli aviation has struck the territory of two schools in the Gaza Strip where it says the armed wing of the Palestinian movement "Hamas" is hiding.

According to TASS, it was noted that based on intelligence information, Israeli security forces launched airstrikes on the command centers of "Hamas" operating in Hassan Salameh and Nasser schools in Gaza City.

Israeli side claims that there are 'terrorists' in those centers.

Further to the report, the buildings of the educational institutions were used as headquarters by the Al-Furgan battalion. The Israeli Ministry of Defense noted that measures were taken to reduce the damage to civilians before the attack.

"Al-Jazeera" channel reported that at least 30 people were killed as a result of Israel's strikes on the school grounds in Gaza.

---

