President Erdogan announces day of mourning in Turkiye

2 August 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a one-day mourning in the country for the death of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Turkish President on X.

"In order to show our support for the Palestinian Cause and our solidarity with our Palestinian brothers, a day of national mourning has been declared tomorrow (Friday, August 2) due to the martyrdom of Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh.

I remember with mercy Ismail Haniyeh and all the Palestinian martyrs, and I offer my condolences to the Palestinian people on behalf of myself and my Nation."

Filistin Davasına olan desteğimizi ve Filistinli kardeşlerimizle dayanışmamızı göstermek amacıyla, Hamas Siyasi Büro Başkanı İsmail Heniye’nin şehadeti sebebiyle, yarın (2 Ağustos Cuma) 1 günlük millî yas ilan edilmiştir.… pic.twitter.com/p8wt0R1YRo — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) August 1, 2024

President Erdogan also added a copy of the decree he signed on national mourning.

---

