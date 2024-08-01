Turkieye says borders can be opened with Armenia

1 August 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia continue.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this in an interview with the "Sabah" publication.

He said that if relations normalise, Ankara will prepare a certain scenario.

"In the end, we can implement a positive scenario, i.e., we can open the border with Armenia."

Recall that the fifth round of meetings between the special representatives for the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Turkiye, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kılıç, took place at the Armenia-Turkiye border early this week.

The borders between Turkiye and Armenia have been closed since April 3, 1993. After Armenia's occupation of Garabagkh, Turkiye closed its borders, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were suspended.

However, in July 2022, the Turkish Ministry for Foreign Affairs announced that the two countries, in the context of a general thaw of their relationship, plan to reopen the border "at the earliest possible date," albeit only for third-party nationals.

