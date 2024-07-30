Ministry of Justice of Georgia creates egister for registration of NGOs under law on foreign agents

30 July 2024 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Non-governmental organizations funded from abroad in Georgia will start registering in the register on August 1, Azernews reports.

According to him, the Ministry of Justice of the country has established this register in accordance with the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence", which was adopted by Parliament on May 14 in the third reading.

The law applies to NGOs and the media, more than 20% of whose funding comes from abroad. They will be required to submit a declaration of income and expenses to the Ministry of Justice in January of each year.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the law on May 18, but Parliament overcame it on May 28.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz