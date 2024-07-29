29 July 2024 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - Ju Ae is preparing to replace her father at the head of the republic, Azernews reports.

According to a report by South Korea's national intelligence service, the DPRK authorities "hint that Na Joo Ae will be a likely successor" to her father, and "adjust the frequency of her contacts with the outside world," as well as her non-public activities.

In the past, in more than 60% of cases, Zhu Ae accompanied her father to military events and "only partially participated in economic activities." At the same time, intelligence does not exclude that the successor of the leader of the DPRK may change.

South Korean authorities claim that Kim Jong-un weighs 140 kg and is severely obese, and his body mass index is about 40, which is significantly higher than the standard (25), which puts him at high risk of cardiovascular disease.

"He began to show symptoms of high blood pressure and diabetes when he was about 30 years old, and if his current health condition does not improve, he may develop cardiovascular disease. There may be situations that are difficult to treat with existing medicines alone," the report says.

---

