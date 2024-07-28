Israel blames Iran-backed Hezbollah for killing dozen of civilians [PHOTO]

28 July 2024 00:07 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli authorities report that Hezbollah - Iran's forward outpost in Lebanon has launched a rocket strike in Majdal Shams, a town in Golan Heights. Azernews reports, citing the Israeli embassy in Baku that the authorities have confirmed the murder of children and teenagers while they were playing football.

"The long arm of Iran, Hezbollah, carried out targeted shooting against a civilian population. Hezbollah does not distinguish between Jews and non-Jews and its goal is to kill Israeli citizens wherever they are. Contrary to his denials, Hezbollah is the one unequivocally responsible for today's shooting and massacre," the embassy said.

The Israeli side says that the recent rocket attack is the crossing of all red lines on the part of Hezbollah: "This is not an army against an army, but a deliberate shooting by a terrorist organization against civilians, and Israel will exercise its right and duty to self-defense and respond to the massacre accordingly and with great force," the embassy reported.

According to the Israeli embassy, the world must now place full responsibility on Iran and its numerous terrorist affiliates, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis: declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization, impose crippling sanctions on Iran, and declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and place full responsibility on it for the massacre - the terrible thing it did to the children.

Note that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price for this attack, one that it has not paid so far,” his office said after a rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights killed at least 11 children and teens.

Photo credit: ABC.net.au.News

