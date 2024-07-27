Turkish army seized weapons and ammunition belonging to terrorists in northern Iraq

27 July 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye's Ministry of National Defense has reported that a large quantity of weapons and ammunition belonging to terrorists has been seized in the "Claw-Lock Operation" area in northern Iraq, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Numerous weapons and ammunition belonging to PKK terrorists were seized in six caves/tunnels identified in the operation area.

According to the report, the seized items include three hand grenades, two RPQ-7 rocket launchers, two anti-personnel mines, one mine enhanced with a UAV, one additional mine, two homemade mortars, and 35 Doçka machine guns. Other items include one smoke grenade, one 120 mm mortar, one 81 mm mortar ammunition, two signal detection devices, two alpha-fire devices, one mortar storage facility, eight ammunition boxes, three kitchen cylinders, seven fuel-filled canisters, one destroyed/abandoned shelter, and one water reservoir.

The statement emphasized that "our heroic soldiers will continue to enter the terrorists' nests.

